Demolition Derby awaits at Drouin

The Demolition Derby will be a big drawcard this Sunday at Drouin Speedway. Photograph courtesy of Steve Mitchell/Image Worx.

by Dean Thompson

Drouin Speedway is on this Sunday for its final meeting of the season with a big Demolition Derby to close out the show after a great day of racing from 11am.

The women's standard saloon Victorian title, junior racers, limited sportsman, and open standard saloons on the program.

After a rain out a couple of weeks ago at Drouin Speedway, the club will host the Victorian women's standard saloon title once again this Sunday with the drivers keen to crown their champion for the season.

Elle Sheedy has a win in the bag after the first heat race was run at the previous attempt, Bree Walker will have a new engine, defending champion Jaimi Barber will be back making a long drive from Wahgunyah the night before whilst Dette Miles, Lea Judd, Michelle George, Tasharni Murray and others will be keen to get on the championship podium.

The open standard saloon category will also compete with Kane Gibson, Brodie Robertson, Jeff Blencowe, Leigh Gooding and Matt Leek amongst the entries to go to battle for the final points grab for the season for the drivers holding Drouin memberships.

Cooper Irons and Ashton Joynson, members of Drouin, head the nominations for the junior standard saloon class with Cooper Graetz joining them for a skid.

Dillon Siely and Mal Siely lead the entrants in the limited sportsman class with Chris Woeltjes also nominating.

Bairnsdale's Dillon and Mal are amongst the five best drivers in the state, and both have been state champions in recent seasons.

Longwarry's Zeke Warren is representing his home club Drouin this Sunday in the junior 1200cc category. He will compete with drivers from the Daylesford, Horsham and Nyora clubs and is coming off a great performance at his last race meeting at Alexandra.

The Demolition Derby has attracted crowd favourite Brad 'the Batman' Warren for another dip at the huge prize money on offer.

Chris Aarts from Koo wee rup, Luke Milburn, Lindsay Maslen, Adam Barkby and Matt Shankland all have cars to wreck also. It should be a great Demolition Derby once again to send the crowd home happy.

Gates open at 8:30am. Racing starts at 11am.

For this show only pricing has to change from regular events to cover the cost of entertainment being provided.

The gate entry will be as follows. Entry will cost $25 for an adult, Children 12-16 is $15 and children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12-16 will cost $60.

Track is at 140 Main Jindivick Road, Jindivick.

General enquiries can be made to 0422 289 133.



