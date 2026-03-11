Cooking up a win

Nathan (left) and David (right) with their most loyal supporter - grandmother and mum Helen Cook.

Trafalgar father-son pair David and Nathan Cook are through to the state level pairs play-offs following a crucial win on Saturday.

Having claimed the Strzelecki North title, the duo headed to Newborough to take on the Strzelecki South champions in Mick Coram and Daniel Earl from the Mirboo North Bowling Club.

After 15 ends of intense bowling the Trafalgar pair were successful with a score line of 15 shots to six.

They will next head to Bendigo East Bowling Club in April for the state titles.

The Trafalgar Bowls Club wished the pair the best of luck in their endeavour to secure the state title.