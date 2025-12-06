Chorale bring Christmas joy

Photo by David Beale / Unsplash

The West Gippsland Chorale will perform a special Christmas concert series at the Wesley of Warragul next week.

Following two sell-out performances of the Chorale's September concert "Stage and Screen", the Christmas concert will feature Vivaldi's "Gloria" and Benjamin Britten's "A Ceremony of Carols".

Led by musical director Nathan Byrne and accompanied by Chris Sim at the piano, the concert will also include the Australian premiere of Katharine Parton's "Here is the little door" - a beautiful short carol based on lyrics by Frances Chesterton.

The Chorale also will perform a number of other Christmas favourites including "Silent Night" and "O Come, All Ye Faithful".

The Christmas concerts will be held at the Wesley of Warragul on Friday December 12 at 8pm and Sunday December 14 at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at trybooking.com/DHBGJ, at Need2Read or at the door.