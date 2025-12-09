Characters and atmosphere

Artists Trav Hendrick (left) and Jeff Thege (right) at the WAS Gallery.

WAS Gallery's final exhibitions for 2025 have brought a colourful, character filled atmosphere to the gallery space.

"Imagination" by Trav Hendrick is a collection of his well known, bright and endearing characters, while Jeff Thege's "Subatomic Particles: Atmosphere" is a unique artistic interpretation of the science of quantum theory.

For Trav, art is his way of conveying feelings and emotions and his drawings have been widely exhibited throughout Gippsland.

Prismacolor pencils are Trav's preferred medium, although he has experimented with watercolour and pastel.

Jeff's intention of the "Subatomic Particles: Atmosphere" exhibition is to "give a visual representation to this theoretical science in the subatomic zone".

"My process uses some abstraction and a little surrealism to obtain a strange and unfamiliar atmospheric effect that fitted in with the quantum physics of subatomic particles," Jeff explained.

"A fundamental objective of these works is to make them aesthetically acceptable to demonstrate how beautiful science can look."

Both artists have provided a bright and engaging conclusion to 2025 at WAS Gallery. It has been a year of special events, celebrating the gallery's fifth anniversary and now looking forward to a full program in 2026.

Trav and Jeff's exhibitions will be on display until Sunday December 20. WAS will be closed during January and will re-open with the first exhibiton for 2026 on February 7.

WAS Gallery is located at 37 Latrobe Street, Warragul and is open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10am to 4pm. For more information, visit wasgallery.com.au