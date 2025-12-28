Education Chairo comes together for fundraiser The Chairo Christian School community came together recently to raise more than $22,000 for MND Victoria through a walk-a-thon and Big Freeze event in support of one of their most beloved teachers. by Nick Duck Published December 29, 2025 Link copied! Copy failed! Teacher Lacy Biggs (centre) can't watch as she has icy water tipped on her by year 12s Stephen Oling and Ben Smith. Updated December 29, 2025 10:00 am | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!