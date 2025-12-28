Monday, 29 December 2025
Subscribe
Education

Chairo comes together for fundraiser

The Chairo Christian School community came together recently to raise more than $22,000 for MND Victoria through a walk-a-thon and Big Freeze event in support of one of their most beloved teachers.

Nick Duck profile image
by Nick Duck
Published
Chairo comes together for fundraiser
Teacher Lacy Biggs (centre) can't watch as she has icy water tipped on her by year 12s Stephen Oling and Ben Smith.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos