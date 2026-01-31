Celebration of storytelling at film festival

The inaugural Gippsland International Film Festival will be a celebration of storytelling in the heart of Gippsland.

The inaugural Gippsland International Film Festival will be a celebration of storytelling in the heart of Gippsland.

Organisers have announced a three-day March program that will see the screening of short films at three iconic venues including the West Gippsland Arts Centre, Noojee Heritage Centre and Rokeby Town Hall.

Gippsland International Film Festival is spearheaded by Alana Auden and Edward Yates and aims to increase accessibility to film culture.

The goal is to screen as many and as varied number of short films to as many people as they can from March 13 to 15.

Both Edward and Alana are connected to a large network of filmmakers within Australia, the UK and Canada from their experience working within the film and television industry as well as on student short films and independent film projects. They have produced and exhibited three of their own short films, two of which were made in Gippsland, so appreciate the challenges faced by filmmakers as well as the joy of screening independently made film.

Part of GIFF's mission is to elevate Gippsland's profile as an inspiring location for filmmaking. By showcasing bold, independent cinema and building connections between regional artists and the screen industry, the festival aims to build a lasting creative legacy in the heart of West Gippsland.

The 2025-2026 selection panel features six local voices in screen and media, including Alana Auden and Edward Yates, who bring their experience as writers, directors, and producers.

Other selection panel members for the festival include Sarah Duck, Sarah Hurwood, Joyce Agee and Josh Darby.

The program includes five short film screenings and an opportunity for community members to talk with artists between sessions or explore collaborative opportunities.

Sessions one, two and three will be held at the WGAC on March 13, session four at Noojee Heritage Centre on March 14 and session five will be at Rokeby hall on March 15.

For further information or to get involved contact info@gippslandfilmfestival.com or website www.gippslandfilmfestival.com