Bowling for mental health

Many clubs and players wore special playing tops to promote mental health awareness on Saturday.

Strzelecki Bowls Region said the inaugural mental health charity and awareness round was conducted in partnership with Bowls Victoria and charity partner Bowl For Your Lives.

Bowl For Your Lives is a proactive initiative aimed at promoting positive conversation around mental health, whilst promoting the benefits lawn bowls can have to those impacted.

State triples

The region will host its state triples finals at Longwarry Bowling Club on Wednesday night.

Both the women's and men's finals are scheduled to begin at 6.30pm.

The women's triples final will see Tara Harle, Lyn Smith and Gayle Rejmer of Morwell Club play Karren Sheers and Pat Fraser-Aurisch both of Neerim District and Di Richards of Traralgon.

In the men's final, Josh Taylor, Patrick Lewis and Riley Oddy of Mirboo North will play Ken Towt and Craig Cousin both of Longwarry and Gary Ingley of Warragul.