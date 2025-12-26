Book fair visits St Paul's

Junior school students at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School have been able to rejoice in the fact that the Scholastic book fair recently visited their school.

Bella Murphy was happy with her selection.

With the big metal containers holding all sorts of books and book-related goodies, the junior school library was transformed into a little store where students from prep to year six had the opportunity to go in and see which items appealed to them and their reading styles.



Along with their new books and stationery were plenty of smiles as students showed each other what they had bought and were excited to read.

The Scholastic book fair comes to schools each year and promotes good reading habits for all students, perhaps even introducing a new love for books in the meantime, too.