Bluey at WGAC - for real life!

Join the Heeler family on their fantastic adventure when they hit the stage at the West Gippsland Arts Centre next July.

Wackadoo! "Bluey's Big Play" is coming to the West Gippsland Arts Centre next July - for real life!

From New York's Madison Square Garden to London's Royal Festival Hall, "Bluey's Big Play" has delighted fans across the globe - and now it returns home to Australia for an encore tour, including four shows at the West Gippsland Arts Centre.



Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show. Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you've never seen it before, brought to real life!

When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.



"Bluey's Big Play" is a theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children's television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.



The show has a run time of 50 minutes with no intermission and is friendly for all ages so the whole family can enjoy.



"Bluey's Big Play" will perform four shows at the West Gippsland Arts Centre across Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26, 2026.

VIP and A-Reserve tickets are both available to purchase online at sales.wgac.com.au or at the box office.