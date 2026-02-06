Binny and Ada win

Celebrating a win in Warragul Bowling Club women's drawn pairs on Sunday are Ada Baxter (left) and skip Binny Slate.

Warragul Bowling Club held its women's drawn pairs event last Sunday, with six teams competing.

Each team played three eight-end games of three bowl pairs in a round robin format.

There were no three-game winners on the day, but also no teams without a win. Three teams won one game and three teams won two games.

Winners on the day were Binny Slate (skip) and Ada Baxter with two wins and 14 shots up.

Runners-up were Pat Hammond (skip) and Glad Atkinson with two wins and 10 shots up. In third place were Gaye Renn (skip) and Chris Wilkins with two wins and a total of five shots down.