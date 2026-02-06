Binny and Ada win
Warragul Bowling Club held its women's drawn pairs event last Sunday, with six teams competing.
Each team played three eight-end games of three bowl pairs in a round robin format.
There were no three-game winners on the day, but also no teams without a win. Three teams won one game and three teams won two games.
Winners on the day were Binny Slate (skip) and Ada Baxter with two wins and 14 shots up.
Runners-up were Pat Hammond (skip) and Glad Atkinson with two wins and 10 shots up. In third place were Gaye Renn (skip) and Chris Wilkins with two wins and a total of five shots down.