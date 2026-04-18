Bike stolen from bush

Police urged community members to lock up their vehicles after a purse and bank cards were reported stolen from a car at the Warragul Comfort Inn on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the victim parked her car in the carpark at about 3pm and left it unlocked.

After hearing the sound of her car door shutting, police said the victim went to check on the car and noticed her purse that had been left inside was missing.

The victim later discovered her bank cards had been used for purchases totaling $350 across various shops including Aldi, Woolworths and Pre Mix King.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.

