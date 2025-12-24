It was a big weekend for local theatre earlier this month, with the Gippsland Associated Theatre (GAT) awards held in Warragul on Saturday, December 6 and the Victorian Drama League awards held in Melbourne on Sunday, December 7.

Celebrating at the recent GAT awards are the cast and crew of Warragul Theatre Company's "The Game's Afoot".

Warragul Theatre Company's production of "The Game's Afoot" was one of the major winners at both awards nights. Celebrated for its technical achievements, outstanding performances and incredible stagecraft, the comedy production brought home 12 GAT awards and five Victorian Drama League awards, including two for best production.



The theme for this year's GAT awards - "The Gatsbys" - saw attendees from across Gippsland don their best sparkly and fringed outfits for a night of fun hosted by Warragul Theatre Company.

A list of award winners from the three West Gippsland based theatre companies is:



Off the Leash Theatre:

OTL's "Things I Know to Be True" received the award for most outstanding program in the drama/comedy category. Kellie Bray received a Silver Ovation Award for most outstanding lead actor female for her incredible and powerful portrayal of "Fran Price".

Composer Hannah Comrie-Weston received a judge's certificate for her original composition, written to enhance the production of "Things I Know to Be True".



Warragul Theatre Company:

In the musical theatre category, WTC's "The Wedding Singer" received most outstanding sound, awarded to Jack Jones and most outstanding choreographer, awarded to Melody Paulet.

A Silver Ovation Award for most outstanding supporting actor male was presented to Mitchell Cameron for his portrayal of "Glen Guglia".



In the drama/comedy category, "The Game's Afoot" brought home a total of 12 awards, including most outstanding production.

Recognising costuming and hair and makeup, Kylie Sinclair and Danielle Davey received the GAT award for most outstanding hair and makeup design, and Leane Gooding and Kylie Jansen received the award for most outstanding costume design.



Director Justin Stephens received awards for most outstanding director, most outstanding sound, most outstanding set design and most outstanding lighting design in conjunction with Jimmi Jones-Ellis.

The rain and exterior snow effects received the GAT award for most outstanding technical achievement.



The production's outstanding properties saw Caroline Allen, Fiona Camp, Kathryn Bordonaro and Natalie Collings take home the award for most outstanding properties.



The cast was recognised with the award for most outstanding large ensemble, Deb Welch's portrayal of "Martha Gillette" received the award for most outstanding cameo performance and Rhiannon Stephens' portrayal of "Daria Chase" received the Silver Ovation Award for most outstanding support actor female.



At the Victorian Drama League awards, "The Game's Afoot" also won best comedy production.

Matthew Vale received a gold award for best actor in a supporting role in the comedy category. Justin Stephens won the gold award for best director in a comedy and a silver award for best set design in a comedy or drama.

Leane Gooding and Kylie Jansen received the award for best costume design in a comedy or drama.



Warragul Youth Theatre:

WYT's "James and the Giant Peach" received two exciting GAT awards.

Penny Pratt's strong performance as "The Reporter" was recognised with the Silver Ovation Award for most outstanding youth performance (female presenting).

Adie Perry took home the 2025 Alby Fisher Award, recognising the writing clever and catchy songs written to enhance the story in "James and the Giant Peach".