Arts display at St Paul's

The variety of artistic talent of VCE art students at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School was showcased for all to see late last year at the annual Visual Art and Product Design Exhibition.

Some of the artworks on display at St Paul's VCE art exhibition.

The 2025 event, titled Viewfinder, captured each student's creativity, dedication and artistic process.

From a hand-crafted guitar made in product design and technology (hard materials) to intricate sculptures developed in art creative practice, the quality and variety of work on display were outstanding.

Supported by staff from the arts faculty, students developed pieces throughout the year that contributed to their assessment and ultimately formed part of their final study scores, alongside their subject exams.

In the years leading up to VCE, students from years seven to 10 have the opportunity to explore a range of artistic disciplines, helping them discover which mediums and practices suit them best.

Each year, the exhibition is eagerly anticipated as a celebration of the remarkable creativity and talent within the community.