Art finds light in darkness

Greg Footit and Lisa Grant with Lisa's painting, Light Through The Leaves 3 which features in the current exhibition at Red Tree Gallery in Jindivick.

by Nick Rowe

Two artists have opened a deeply personal exhibition at Red Tree Gallery in Jindivick, combining decades of experience with a powerful message of hope and resilience.

"Finding Light", featuring works by Lisa Grant of Berwick and Greg Footit of Rowville, and will run until January 26 - with a special meet-the-artist event planned for this Saturday.

For Lisa, the exhibition represents far more than a showcase of her artistic talents. The theme reflects her personal journey navigating post traumatic stress disorder.

"I decided that the best thing I could do was paint things representing hope or paint the light that's going to come," Lisa explained while setting up the exhibition last week.

The symbolism runs deep throughout her work. One piece features a songbird based on the concept that "faith is the bird that sings before the dawn" - representing hope even in darkness.

Another work depicts a dry lake bed, but Lisa sees beauty rather than absence. "We don't always end up where we think we're going to be," she said. "But there's beauty in this dry lake, even before the water comes back."

Lisa describes herself as a "symbolist" - every landscape carries deeper meaning. Her piece "Light Through Leaves" captures a moment of stillness and gratitude at Berwick, while other works draw on coastal scenes from Cape Paterson and dawn at Akoonah Park in Berwick.

The therapeutic power of painting has been central to her recovery. "Art therapy is a really big thing and what it does is help you be mindful," she said. "It takes you out of your left brain into your right brain. The editor then turns off."

Lisa has been working from her home and garage in Berwick for four years, but only began exhibiting professionally after encouragement from Greg, an experienced painter with 18 exhibitions over a career spanning back to his art school training in the late 60s and early 70s.

"When I first saw Lisa's work I really liked what she was doing - but there also was a lot of technique that she needed to learn and gain confidence," Greg said. "So that's when we started painting together."

The pair have developed an unusual collaborative approach, literally sitting side-by-side in nature or "en plein air" as it is known, looking at the same subject and interpreting it differently. Greg also paints from his studio in Rowville.

"We're just combining our experiences," Greg said.

Lisa's progression has been a remarkable one which she is grateful for. When she first exhibited at Red Tree Gallery two years ago, she worried about having enough work to sell. By the end of the show, about 70 per cent had sold.

"She really cleaned out," Greg said.

This time, Lisa arrives with greater confidence and a fuller collection, supported by Greg's mentorship and her own growing technical skills.

The exhibition will be open daily from 9am to 5pm throughout its run. Red Tree Gallery is hosting meet-the-artist session on Saturday from 2pm, complete with food, nibbles and live music.

Gallery owner Laurie Collins acknowledged that while Jindivick was "a lovely spot," it's "out of the way," making the special Saturday event important for drawing visitors from further afield.

For Lisa, the exhibition represents finding light even in darkness, and the healing power of art.

"It's not just a landscape to me," she said. "Everything has a meaning."

The exhibition is at Red Tree Gallery at 420 Main Jindivick Road, Jindivick