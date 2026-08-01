ADF visits Traf High

Senior students at Trafalgar High School who are exploring careers in defence were recently treated to a special presentation by two representatives from the Australian Army.

Sergeant Fletcher Browne and corporal Bayley Glover represented different trade pathways young people could take with Sgt Browne working as a fuel specialist and Corp Glover as an electrician

However, the presententation covered all roles in the Australian Defence Force in all three services of army, air force and navy.

Year 11 student Owen Landmeter has been preparing for a pathway in defence for some time, including participating in cadets in the community at the 304 Army Cadet Unit in Newborough.

Owen said the information session was great and shared a lot of information that he could share with his family about what both his VCE and post-year 12 pathway would look like.

He said students heard about a range of options from bridging courses to direct ATAR pathways, highlighting that there was no single path into defence careers - but many opportunities tailored to strengths and aspirations.

Careers teacher Gabrielle Evans said the ADF team shared personal experiences, training insights, and information about scholarships, apprenticeships, and university-supported programs.

School captain Brodie Forrest said "the presentation provided inspiration and excitement for students" and that he felt many of his peers who attended were now exploring options they had never considered before in ADF pathways.

Brodie also acknowledged the school's careers team arranging the opportunity for students to hear directly from army officers.