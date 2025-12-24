A film festival extravaganza

The red carpet was rolled out, cameras rolling and stars were on stage when Lardner and District Primary School held its school concert.

Prior to taking to the stage, Hartley and Katelyn check out their artworks on display at Lardner and District Primary School.

The concert, themed "Burnt Store Film Festival", showcased student creativity via filmmaking, acting and art.



Roving actors began the concert outside the Lardner Hall, with a red carpet, interviews, cameramen and bodyguards. Inside, students of all grades took to the stage to present a range of films with a "Bump" signature item.

Film critics "Margaret" and "David" acted as hosts to link the student films together.

An art show at the nearby school completed the arts performance.

Families attended the matinee and evening concerts, praising teaching staff and students for the final product.