Saturday, 24 January 2026
Women's doubles decided

In the Drouin Tennis Club championships women's doubles finals Giselle Michau-Hyde and Alex Radcliffe defeated Romey Giles and Matilda Nave 6-2 6-2.

The Drouin Tennis Club held their women's doubles club championships final following a delay last month.
In a hard fought match the pair of Giselle Michau-Hyde and Alex Radcliffe defeated Romey Giles and Matilda Nave 6-2 6-2.
It was Radcliffe's second championships win this season after winning the mixed doubles in December.
Other winners:
Men's singles: Rowan White.
Women's singles: Matilda Nave.
Men's doubles: Josh and Tim Bloye.
Mixed doubles: Tim Bloye and Alex Radcliffe.

