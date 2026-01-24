Women's doubles decided

In the Drouin Tennis Club championships women's doubles finals Giselle Michau-Hyde and Alex Radcliffe defeated Romey Giles and Matilda Nave 6-2 6-2.

The Drouin Tennis Club held their women's doubles club championships final following a delay last month.

It was Radcliffe's second championships win this season after winning the mixed doubles in December.

Other winners:

Men's singles: Rowan White.

Women's singles: Matilda Nave.

Men's doubles: Josh and Tim Bloye.

Mixed doubles: Tim Bloye and Alex Radcliffe.