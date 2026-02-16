Wipeout win for Warriors

Western Park took home the division three one-day premiership on Sunday. The winning team is (back, from left) Jack Powell, Josh Kelly, Ben Allsop, Connor Fleming, Dave Burn, Marc Fleming, Travis Maher, (front, from left) Lukas Black, Samuel Laffy, Fletcher Kennedy, Sam Cheeseman (captain) and Andrew Thompson.

Catani (80) def. by Western Park (4/81)

Whilst their division one and two counterparts weren't able to capture the silverware at the conclusion of their one-day Finals, the division three Western Park outfit took home a clinical six-wicket win over Catani in their encounter.

In the end it was the Warriors' efforts with ball-in-hand that proved too much for the Cats to overcome.

After being sent into the field, Dave Burn and Sam Laffy ensured scoring wasn't straightforward in the early part of the innings, with the Catani top order unable to find the early boundaries required to snatch momentum.

Burn – whilst not snaring any wickets himself – took one of the catches of the summer to remove Bailey Sporish, the veteran all-rounder snagging a one-handed pluck that brought to mind visions of a felled eucalypt crashing to the forest floor. Rumour has it those in charge of ground maintenance are still attempting to fill the crater.

It was the younger brigade who truly made the difference in proceedings however, with Connor Fleming (who bowled nary a loose delivery on his way to 3/16), Josh Kelly (2/14 off 6), and Andrew 'Ando' Thompson (a man-of-the-match 4/14) running riot in the latter part of the innings.

Only George Zekic (15 from 27) and Jarrod Williams (14* off 45) were able to provide resistance, as the Cats found themselves dismissed for 80 in the 34th over.

Catani made a crucial early breakthrough – with Ben Allsop fencing at a hooping delivery from Leigh Jose (2/23 from 7) – but the likes of Sam Cheeseman (a mature 24 from 60) and Travis Maher (21 off 28 before bamboozled by Jose's off-speed delivery) ensured wickets didn't fall in a flurry.

Fletcher Kennedy (a match-winning 22*) then calmly sealed victory in the 29th over, handing the Cats their first loss of the summer in a potential two-day grand final preview.