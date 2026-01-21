Winds don't stop Neerim

Neerim District second Linda Chapple bowls during division two's loss to Newborough.

Round 11 of Strzelecki North pennant was played in challenging conditions with blustery winds and gusts up to 60km battering bowls in the running.

Division two: Neerim District defeated Warragul 91/73

At Warragul, division two settled into the conditions quicker than the hosts with three rinks getting away to good starts. As the contest progressed the home team found their game and mounted a comeback.

The Neerim bowlers held their nerve to record a great away win 91/73.

With three rinks to one Neerim won 16/2 propelling them 40 points clear of eighth place on the ladder.

Best for Neerim were Glenn Joyner, Chris Hogan, Angus McGillivray and Neil Adams who won 33/16.

Division four: Neerim District (2) lost to Warragul (2) 52/113

At Neerim, division four hosted Warragul and it was a similar storyline - the visitors settled early and ran away with a convincing win, three rinks to one.

The only winning rink for the home team was that of Linda Chapple, Wendy Olsson, Graeme Wingrove and Jim Schroeder.

Neerim are in eighth place on the ladder and play sixth placed Yarragon away next game

Midweek

Division two: Neerim District lost to Newborough (3) 62/67

Only five points separated the two teams at the conclusion of 63 ends with Newborough 3 winning two rinks to one and 62/67

The best rink for the home team were Gerry Engelstad, Kay Cousins, Robert Cook and Pat Aurisch who stormed home from six shots behind to win 23/29 with five shots on the last end.

Division two is fourth place on the ladder and play third placed Traralgon 2 at Neerim today.

Division five: Neerim District (2) defeated Traralgon RSL (3) 42/32

It was a great win by division five against Traralgon RSL which now has them eight points behind the third and fourth placed teams on the ladder.

Best rink was Wendy Olsson, Bronwyn Throup, Mel Neil and Roger Till who won 27/13.

Today division five host Trafalgar (3) at home.