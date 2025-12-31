White wins first Drouin Tennis Club championship

Rowan White has won his first Drouin Tennis Club championship, becoming the oldest ever winner at 54-years-old.

Men's doubles finalists at the Drouin Tennis Club championships include (from left) Rowan White, Brodie Wyatt, Tim Bloye and Josh Bloye. Josh and Tim won in two sets.

The club championship was played across two Sundays in December.

Rowan used his experience in windy conditions against much younger opponents, defeating Josh Bloye in a tight three-set final.

Rowan and Josh both won their men's singles semis in tiebreaks over Jackson Land and Brodie Wyatt.

Defending champion Nick Pratt was absent, having a break from tennis and keeping fit running marathons.

Having become the youngest ever winner last year, Tilly Naive defended her women's singles title by defeating former multiple winner and veteran Lisa McDougall. The duo provided three high quality sets in the final.

However, Tilly showed plenty of maturity and nerve for a young player, winning the third set 10/6 in a super tiebreak.

The club reported it was a good championships, with every player showing great temperament and sportsmanship during the windy and trying conditions.

Results:

Men's singles semi finals: Rowan White def Jackson Land 8/7; Josh Bloye def Brodie Wyatt 8/7.

Final: Rowan White def Josh Bloye 7/5, 4/6, 6/4.

Women's singles final: Tilly Naive def Lisa McDougall 6/1, 4/6, 10/6.

Men's doubles semi finals: Brodie and Rowan def Aiden Kortman and Wayne Shaw 8/0; Josh and Tim Bloye def Rod Wyatt and Tom Osborne 8/2.

Final: Josh and Tim def Rowan and Brodie 7/6, 6/4.

Mixed final: Tim Bloye and Alex Radcliffe def David Luke and Giselle Machau-Hyde 6/3, 6/4.

Still to be played:

Women's doubles final: Alex Radcliffe and Giselle Michau-Hyde v Tilly Naive and Romey Giles.