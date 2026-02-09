WDCA crowned champions

The Warragul and District Cricket Association were crowned Gippsland Cricket League under 13s premiers on Sunday after defeating Latrobe Valley in the grand final. The winning team, coached by Dan Robinson (back), is (back row, from left) Flynn OHara, Jonah Glover, Charlie Van Haigh, Isaiah Glover, Lenny Barake, Elijah Robinson, Tadhg Sheehan, Blake Easton, Harry McCarthy, (front, from left) Fraser Rose, Chaise Easton, Cam Fanningly, Patrick Surman and Lachlan Perry.

The Warragul and District Cricket Association have been crowned Gippsland Cricket League under 13 premiers after a thrilling 14-run win over Cricket Latrobe Valley on Sunday.

After losing the toss and being sent into bat at a very muggy Bellbird Park in Drouin, Warragul's opening pair of Lenny Barake (15) and Tadhg Sheehan (18) got the Wild Dogs off to a fast start before both falling victim to Latrobe Valley fast bowler Sonny Darby.



Isaiah Glover (19*) and Fraser Rose (19) steadied the ship for the home side, but found runs hard to come by at times due to some excellent bowling by Latrobe.

Warragul finished their allotted 40 overs on 7/121 and at the change of innings Warragul coach Dan Robinson was unsure if his side had enough runs on the board.

"We were hoping to get to 140, we thought anything over that would be a tough chase, with 121 on the board we knew we needed a few early wickets to swing momentum back our way," he said.

Latrobe Valley's run chase got off to a disastrous start after some quality fast bowling from Chaise Easton saw the visitors slump to 3/3.

Latrobe Valley weren't ready to concede though, as some gritty partnerships led to what would be a thrilling finish.

Latrobe needed just 15 runs to win from the final three overs, however only had one wicket in hand.

A spectacular direct hit run out from Lenny Barake brought the game to a thrilling close, as Warragul & District held on for a memorable 14 run win to claim their first GCL under 13s title since 2017/18.

Catani's Chaise Easton was named player of the match.