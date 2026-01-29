Warriors leap into top four

Western Park are into the division four top four following a shock win over Buln Buln.

by Samuel Laffy

Western Park (8/179) def. Buln Buln (86)

In a stunning upset at Western Park, the Warriors leapt into the top four on the back of a resounding 93-run win over ladder leaders Buln Buln.

Having posted a somewhat challenging target of 8/179 – a total built on the back of handy contributions from Marc Fleming (39) and Daniel 'Razor' Rae (33) – Western Park then set about dismantling the Lyrebirds line-up.

Joe Sheehan (25 from 19) was aggressive against the opening bowlers, but once he had his stumps disturbed by Josh Kelly (2/24) – and was quickly joined back in the pavilion by Rick McKerrow – there was precious little resistance from the Lyrebirds.

Connor Fleming (3/36) and Aden Gilbert (4/8) ran riot with ball in hand, and they combined to bundle Buln Buln out for just 86 in the 26th over.

Jindivick (5/180) def. Drouin (9/90)

Meanwhile, on their home turf at the Kydd-Park Reserve, Jindivick notched a dominant 90-run win over Drouin.

Kaleb Chapman (43 from 82) and Ben Giles (70 off 84) combined for a comprehensive opening stand that seized the momentum away from their opponents, and on the back of their efforts the Jumping Jacks reached 5/180 at the end of their allotted overs.

In reply, the Hawks enjoyed a promising knock by Oliver Robinson at the top of the order (making 26 from 75) but few of his teammates were able to match his focus.

Gracie Sanders (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers, and her spell ensured that Drouin had little chance of launching a successful pursuit.

A host of run outs amplified the rapid decline of the Hawks' XI and they could only make 90 in reply before being dismissed in the 33rd over.

Hallora def. Ellinbank by forfeit.