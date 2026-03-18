Warragul's champion athletes

Warragul Little Athletics Club members Jack Cameron and Fraser Aubrey show off their medals from the Little Athletics Victoria State Track and Field Championships.

Warragul Little Athletics Club recently had 25 of their athletes take to the big stage as they competed at the Little Athletics Victoria State Track and Field Championships.

Held at the Knox Athletics Track over the Labour Day weekend, the championships brought together athletes from across the state as many Warragul competitors achieved personal bests - with two bringing home medals to boot.

Jack Cameron placed third in the under 13B javelin with a throw of 31.68m and Fraser Aubrey placed first in the under 17B 1500m walk race with a time of 7:12.03. Both Jack and Fraser hold centre records for these events.

Jack's third place supports him in meeting eligibility requirements to possibly be selected for the Victorian team to compete at the Australian Little Athletics Championships based in Brisbane in April.

Meanwhile, Fraser's first place gave him a fantastic finish to his Little Athletics journey, which began in 2017.

Fraser's race walking achievements have seen him break multiple age group centre records, a Gippsland Regional Track and Field Carnival record and place at the State Track and Field Championships in this event for the last six years.

He was also fortunate in being selected to compete at the Australian Little Athletics Championships in 2023 placing fourth, and in 2024 placing second.

Warragul Little Athletics Club officials congratulated Fraser in his achievements and wished him luck in his future endeavours.