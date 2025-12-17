Two wins for Warragul

Warragul bowlers had two wins and a loss in round nine of weekend pennant on Saturday.

Division two: Warragul lost to Boolarra 71/116

Venturing to Boolarra, Warragul had a 45-shot loss to the second ranked side.

Gary Ingley (skip), Russ Carrick, Brian Kennedy and David Ferguson lost 20/28.

David Gatewood (skip), Pat Hammond, Bill Clark and Matt Draisma lost 7/28.

Rob Renn (skip), David Smith, Lyn Morrison and Tony Wynd lost 20/23.

Gaye Renn (skip), Graeme Davis, Bruce Thompson and John Morrison lost 24/37.

Division four: Warragul (2) defeated Traralgon RSL (3) 96/63

Playing at home, Warragul won three of the four rinks by good margins.

Terry Sullivan (skip), Paul Simmons, Gabrielle Draisma and Adrian Helmuth won 35/14.

Peter Gallasch (skip), Jim Moyle, Bill Clappers and David Alderman won 25/15.

Greg Mitchell (skip), Bernie McIntosh, Des Stephens and Binny Slate won 25/12.

Linda McCoy (skip), Glynis Mitchell, Age Percy and Ken Landman lost 11/22.

Division five: Warragul (3) defeated Drouin (3) 67/50

Playing at Drouin, Warragul won two of the three rinks.

John Bell (skip), Heidi Bosch, Heather Baker and Rob Park won 21/15.

Ian Belling, Glad Atkinson, Chris Wilkins and Frank Manintveld won 29/11.

Lester Mason, Henny Schreyer and Barry Downer lost 17/24. This rink also utilised a substitute Drouin player.

Midweek

Warragul travelled to Newborough to take on the top ranked division one side on Tuesday.

Division one: Warragul lost to Newborough 46/73

Gary Ingley (skip), Peter Gallasch, Lyn Morrison and David Ferguson lost 13/25.

Margaret Ratcliffe (skip), Gaye Renn, Graeme Davis and John Morrison lost 16/27.

Rob Renn (skip), Pat Hammond, Bernie McIntosh and Matt Draisma lost 17/21.

Division three: Warragul (2) defeated Churchill 67/48

David Gatewood (skip), Glynis Mitchell, Jim Moyle and Ada Baxter lost 20/21.

Greg Mitchell (skip), Bill Clappers, Anthony Wynd and William Clarke won 25/12.

Paul Simmons (skip), Adrian Helmuth, Gabrielle Draisma and David Alderman won 22/15.

Division five: Warragul (3) defeated Churchill (2) 51/35

Ciska Axford (skip), Gladys Atkinson, Heather Baker and Rod Smith won 28/16.

John Bell (skip), Dennis Rankin, Ian Belling and Sandra Porch won 23/19.