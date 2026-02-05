Visit market and support appeal

Strzelecki Lions Club members send off a hay delivery to fire impacted farmers last week (from left) Bill Loughridge, Maurice Schwennesen, Chris Lancey (back), Graeme Lancey, Noel Gregg, Russell Jones and David Lewis.

All gate donations from this Sunday's Loch Summer Market will go to the "Need for Feed" appeal.

Strzelecki Lions is calling on community members to continue supporting impacted families in fire-stricken areas of the state.

"Visit the market and donate at the gate," president Frank Hirst said.

"Hopefully, the worst of the fires are over for the season, but paddocks are burnt out and will take a long time to recover. Homes and buildings have been razed, and many families are struggling to put proper food on the table for themselves and loved ones.

"The fires are literally closer to home than we think. The impact goes on well beyond the usual news cycle. We're hoping that the public will visit the markets, open their hearts, purses, and wallets, or use their cards, and donate to a very worthwhile cause."

The Lions Need for Feed appeal has been running for more than 18 years, and since then, about $45 million of aid has been delivered, with 100 per cent volunteer management.

The appeal provides feed for livestock and pets, household hampers and care packs for families and toys for children.

The markets runs from 8am to 1pm.