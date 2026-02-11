Vehicles damaged

Three vehicles were reported damaged on Friday.

Police said criminal damage was reported to vehicles parked at Drouin Railway Station, Warragul central business district and outside a Warragul school gym.

A large crack across a windscreen and lower bonnet damage was reported to a white BYD sedan parked at the Drouin Railway Station on Friday night.

It is believed the damage occurred at about 7pm.

In Warragul, two tyres were discovered slashed on the passenger side of a Toyota HiAce van parked in Victoria St.

The van was parked outside Taco Bill at about 3pm. The owner returned to find the damage at 5pm.

The third incident saw damage reported on a car parked outside St Paul's Anglican Grammar School in Bowen St.

It was discovered on Saturday morning after being parked overnight near the school's gym.

Anyone with similar vehicle damage or who has information or CCTV is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.

Cars stolen

Programming devices may have been used to steal two cars in Warragul last week.

A black 2020 Ford Ranger was reported stolen from a Warragul-Korumburra Rd property on Friday night.

The theft followed a white Holden Caprice sedan stolen from a Silverwood Dr property on Wednesday morning.

In both incidents, the owners still had all sets of car keys.

Despite possible sightings of the Holden Caprice in Longwarry on Wednesday, police said neither car had been located.

Anyone with information which may assist police investigations, contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.