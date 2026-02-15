Unknown powder dumped

A Ripplebrook resident has been left concerned and frustrated after several bags of an unidentified white powder were dumped on her nature strip in December.

About six bags of an unknown white powder were dumped on a Westernport Rd nature strip in late December. Several bags split, spilling the powder.

About six bags of the white powder were dumped on a nature strip on the Westernport Rd side of her property before December 22. Several bags split, spilling the unknown substance onto the ground.

The resident said she contacted the responsible road authority, the Department of Transport and Planning, about the dumped material on December 23 but the bags were yet to be removed.

Due to the amount of spilled powder, the resident said she was worried about putting her horses in the paddock adjacent to the nature strip incase they inhaled any of the unknown substance that may be picked up by the wind.

Responding to inquiries by The Gazette, a spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) said the area would be inspected over the coming weeks and any necessary work to safely remove any illegally dumped materials would be carried out.

"We urge everyone to dispose of rubbish responsibly and be mindful of the impacts that roadside dumping has on the environment," the spokesperson said.

"We encourage the community to report illegal dumping to EPA Victoria by contacting 1300 372 842."

To ensure the safety of crews while removing dumped rubbish, DTP said sites must first be inspected to ensure materials were being disposed of safely and carefully.

Rubbish causing obstruction is dealt with immediately. Rubbish that does not impact road safety is scheduled for removal in line with DTP's strategic prioritisation system.