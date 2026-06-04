United clean up Comets

Gippsland United's senior men have delivered an impressive all-round performance in their first twilight fixture of the season, securing a well-earned 2-0 victory over Casey Comets.

The opening half was defined by a fierce midfield battle, where Xavier Nardone, Abraham Konyi and Levi Colantuono gradually asserted control.

Their dominance helped Gippsland build momentum and apply sustained pressure on the Comets' defence.

That pressure paid off late in the first half when a defensive lapse from Casey allowed Alex Pop to capitalise, calmly finishing to give Gippsland the lead heading into the break.

The second half remained a determined contest, with Casey pushing forward in search of an equaliser, but the decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when Gippsland earned a corner.

Connor Dastey delivered a precise ball into the box finding Cooper Coleman, who rose above the pack to head home the second goal, sparking scenes of celebration with Gippsland's bench rushing to congratulate Coleman.

The result capped off a strong team performance, with Gippsland United claiming maximum points in an entertaining twilight encounter.

Reserves

The reserves also started well, taking a 1-0 lead through a fine goal from David Pop.

However, after the break Casey worked their way back into the match, scoring twice late through Thomas Agland and Kamjoseph Ismail to take the points, with the final score Gippsland United 1, Casey Comets 2.

The boys now enjoy a rare weekend off due to the King's Birthday long weekend and will return to action against Berwick City on 13 June.

Senior women

The senior women put in a hard-fought effort but ultimately went down 7-0 to Kings Domain FC, who proved clinical in front of goal and controlled large periods of the match.

Boys Youth State League

The junior boys travelled to Oakleigh to take on Monash City Villarreal FC, a club performing strongly across all age groups this season.

Under 18s (Villarreal 0-0 GUFC)

A tight, disciplined contest saw both sides cancel each other out, with Gippsland holding firm defensively to earn a valuable away point.

Under 16s (Villarreal 3-2 GUFC)

In an entertaining five-goal match, Gippsland showed strong fight but fell just short.

Goals from Taolin McNeil and Franklyn Abbisogni kept them competitive throughout.

Under 15s (Villarreal 2-1 GUFC)

A tight contest saw Gippsland go down narrowly, with Aidan Izlemek scoring as the side continued to push for an equaliser late.

Under 14s (GUFC 2-0 Villarreal)

It was a top-of-the-table clash, with Gippsland producing a disciplined and composed performance to secure a strong 2-0 win.

The boys began well and struck early when Kingston Vella broke through midfield and set up Romeo Vitale, who finished confidently to open the scoring.

Early in the second half, Gippsland doubled their lead through Jayden Ryan after capitalising on a Villarreal error.

From there, the team managed the game professionally, defending well to secure a clean sheet and an important victory.

Under 13 (GUFC 2-0 Villarreal)

Gippsland began strongly and controlled much of the first half but were unable to find the breakthrough despite creating opportunities.

Just 20 seconds into the second half, a defensive error led to a turnover, and Riley Nankervis was on hand to capitalise, calmly slotting the ball home to give United the lead.

The remainder of the match was a hard-fought contest before Tayt Talerico was brought down in the box late in the game. He stepped up and converted the penalty to seal a 2-0 win.

Pre-BYSL Under 12s (GUFC 7-0 Endeavour United)

The under 12s produced a dominant display to secure a comprehensive 7-0 win over Endeavour United.

Endeavour set up defensively in the first half, with Gippsland taking a 1-0 lead into the break despite creating several chances.

After half time, Gippsland lifted the tempo and completely controlled the match, scoring six unanswered goals in a strong second-half performance.