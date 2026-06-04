Round five hockey

West Gippsland Hockey Association round five results:

Under 12s

Drouids 3 def Warriors 1

Goals: Drouids: Isla Ronalds 3. Warriors: Shepard Ah Wong.

What an amazing game in under 12s between Drouids and Warriors on Saturday morning at Bellbird Park. The final score was 3-1.

Drouids' Bella was a wall in defence, with her ability to read the game on display, saving multiple shots on goal with assistance from Hannah in goals.

Drouids centre forward Isla scored all three goals.

Fletcher took to the field away from his normal position in goals, with ball skills that were fun to watch.

The highlight and Drouids player of the day was a new player to the team, Charlotte, who worked so well assisting the team in both attack and defence.

The Warriors never gave up, with an extended period of time seeing the score sitting at 2-1 with the game in the balance.

The Warriors have such hard hitters of the ball allowing them to move the ball quickly from one end to the other. A great game and fantastic sportsmanship by both teams.

Gulls def Aztecs (forfeit)

Under 15s

Warriors 5 def Drouids 0

Goals: Warriors: Levi Armstong 2, Oliver Fallon, Tayte Minichiello, Elizabeth Clements.

Gulls 9 def Aztecs 0

Goals: Gulls: Jacob Mock 5, Harrison Prigg 2, Caleb Ballantyne, Xavier Ballantyne.

Under 18s

Drouids 2 def Warriors 0

Goals: Drouids: Elizabeth Brandeggen-Taylor, Damian McNamara.

Gulls 2 def Aztecs 0

Goals: Gulls: Josh Graziotin, Isaac Graziotin.

Women's

Aztecs def Gulls (forfeit)

Men's

Warriors 7 def Drouids 4

Goals: Warriors: Andrew Harrison 4, James Belfield, Jason Comley, Mikayla McDonald. Drouids: Joshua Cooling 2, Chris Garden, Flynn Furphy.

Gulls 5 def Aztecs 1

Goals: Gulls: Sam Graziotin 2, Josh Graziotin, Isaac Graziotin, Chris Miles. Aztecs: Shaun Hudgell.