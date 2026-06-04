Police investigate suspicious shed fire in Drouin

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire at a business in Viaduct Pl, Drouin on Thursday night.

Police said CFA units responded to a shed fire located at the back of the property at about 9pm. The fire was extinguished and deemed suspicious.

Police said the shed was completely burnt, all windows were smashed and the interior was destroyed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit on 5622 7111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au