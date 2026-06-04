Sourdough to citrus: locals gather to swap and connect

A simple idea has sparked connection and community in Warragul with locals gathering for what is believed to be the town's first Homemaker Swap.

Community members met at Civic Park to exchange homegrown produce, homemade goods and handcrafted items — all without money changing hands.

A few weeks earlier, local mum Tammara Leatham put a post on social media to gauge interest in the idea, and the response was immediate.

"I had been reading about towns in other states hosting these kinds of events and instantly felt drawn to it," she said.

"I really wanted to attend one myself, but the practicalities of time, travel and driving made it not possible and that's when I realised I needed to create one for our own town."

A Homemaker Swap is a simple concept — people bring along a number of identical items they've made, grown or created at home and swap them for something different.

"I love the idea of sharing food, homegrown produce and handmade goods, and more importantly, connecting with like-minded people in our community," Tammara said.

"It just felt like something Warragul needed."

After seeing the strong community interest, Tammara contacted friend Lara Smith, who shares a similar passion for creating and community, to help bring the idea to life.

Together, the pair organised the first event, which featured a mix of sourdough bread, baked goods, preserves, plants and fresh produce.

Beyond the swapping itself, Lara said the event was about fostering connection in the community.

"There's something really special about meeting the person who made or grew what you're taking home," she said.

"It creates a different kind of connection, and that's what this is all about."

Following the success of the first Homemaker Swap, the event will now be held on the third Saturday of each month at Civic Park.

For details, search "Homemaker Swap Warragul and surrounds" on Facebook.