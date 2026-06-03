Pickleball winners

The finals for Warragul Indoor Pickleball were played on Sunday night.

Teams were filled, games played, scores signed off, presentations made and supper enjoyed by all.

Second placed Net Ninjas, who had floated in the top four all competition and who had finally settled into second position, played Smash N Dash for gold.

As it turned out, Smash N Dash were able to hold off a very competitive team in the Net Ninjas. Final scores did not indicate the play on the night. Two games were 15/14, one for Net Ninjas and one against.

Team members for Smash N Dash were Graeme Higgs, Chris Higgs, John Heatley, Janet Boreham and Dale Hendricks, while the team members for Net Ninjas were Gavin Hammond, Giselle Michau-Hyde, Chris Brown, Rachel Hammond and Clare Mahoney.

Final scores were Smash N Dash 9/149 def Net Ninjas 1/86.

Playing off for bronze, third placed team Slice N Dice overcame fourth placed team Paddle Pals.

Once again, some high scoring games were played and there was fight from both teams right to the end. Final scores were Slice N Dice 6/123 to Paddle Pals 4/124.

Team members for Slice N Dice were Ian Gowcott, David Kelly, Brendon Shelley, Lisa Bloxidge and Judy Rankin.

Paddle Pals team members were Myles Lyons-Mills, Mark Scammell, Rob Greenall, Michael Mills and Glenda Scammell.

Organisers offered a big thank you to all the team players of the eight teams and fill in players who made this competition the success it was. Eight teams of five players proves how popular pickleball has become.

Warragul Indoor Pickleball will start their winter competition on 28 June running for eight weeks. Teams are nearly full, but there are a couple of places still to fill.

Contact Shane 0407343995 if you are interested in playing. Social hitting at Warragul Badminton Stadium will continue Tuesday afternoons 1-3pm and Friday sessions at 10.30am-12.30pm as well as 1-3pm.