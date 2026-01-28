Unbeaten week for Longwarry

Longwarry third Craig Cousin bowls during a big win in midweek division three.

Longwarry teams continued their good form, winning all three weekend pennant games as well as the two midweek games giving all five teams the chance of playing finals.

Division one: Longwarry defeated Drouin 100/42

The division one team hosted neighbour Drouin at the Dome and continued their recent good form winning all four rinks for a comprehensive 58 shot win overall, holding onto fourth position on the ladder.

Hank Metselaar, Richard Ross, John McCarthy and Kenneth Towt (skip) defeated Gareth Richards' team 20/13.

Jan Aubrey, Dale Weller, Ken White and Glenn Pask (skip) defeated Doug Boggie's team 35/5.

Nat Cousin, Jason LIeshout, Trevor Kitchin and Ian Peterson (skip) defeated Chris Deal's team 21/17.

Jodie Ashby, Graeme Aubrey, Craig Cousin, David Ashby (skip) defeated Dennis Throup's team 24/7.



Division three: Longwarry (2) defeated Drouin (2) 78/68

Division three travelled to Drouin and had an early start due to the heat. In a close match for most of the day, the Longwarry team finished strongly winning three of the four rinks for a 10 shot win and remaining second place on the ladder.

Peter Beechey, Mark Light, Mark Serong and John Majkut (skip) defeated by Rudolf Kerkliet's team 13/15.

Elio Megetto, David Wilson, Dale Hendrick and Simon Counsel (skip) defeated Brian Thorpe's team 23/15.

Rob Quinn, Blake Bartrop, Col Finger and Hogg Mitchell (skip) defeated Steve Barr's team 23/20.

Jesse La Frantz, Chris Butler, Hayden McCarthy and Peter Lieshout (skip) defeated Terry McFadzean's team 19/18.



Division six: Longwarry (3) defeated Morwell Club (2) 61/60

Division six travelled to Morwell to take on second place Morwell Club in a must win for Longwarry to remain in finals contention. In a great tussle with several lead changes throughout the day, the Longwarry team managed to win by one shot to give them a chance at playing finals.

Carol Gibbon, Colleen Butterworth, Darren Van Den Berghe and Graham Woolstencroft (skip) defeated by Beryl Noblet's team 17/22.

Andrew Parker, Ross Twite, Barry Short and Sharon Twite (skip) defeated Glenn Rogers team 22/19.

Heather Cumpstey, Darrell Beaumont, Mick Taylor and Ronnie Te Giffel (skip) defeated Geoff Unwin's team 22/19.



Midweek

Division three: Longwarry defeated Yarragon 89/43

Longwarry division three hosted Yarragon and continued their winning ways with all rinks winning well for an overall 46 shot win, cementing their position on top of the ladder.

Jan Aubrey, Dale Weller, Graeme Aubrey and Trevor Kitchen (skip) defeated Kevin McLaren's team 22/14.

Robert Quinn, Col Finger, Craig Cousin and Jason Lieshout (skip) defeated Ross McDermott's team 36/12.

Peter Beechey, Nat Cousin, Jodie Ashby and Richard Ross (skip) defeated Richard Chetland's team 31/17.



Division four: Longwarry (2) defeated Moe (2) 89/41

Division four also had a great win hosting Moe with all four rinks winning and sneaking into fourth position.

Carol Gibbon, Mick Taylor, Ronnie TeGiffel and John McCarthy (skip) defeated Gary Evan's team 26/14.

Chris Footit, Barry Short, David Angee and Dale Hendrick (skip) defeated John Wood's team 23/17.

Kevin Dixon, Daryl Beaumont, Grant Pask and Sharon Twite (skip) defeated Christine O'Reilly's team 40/10.