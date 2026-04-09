Umpires needed for increased games

Community football needs you. That's the call out for people to consider picking up a whistle or waving the flags in local football.

Gippsland Umpires Association boasts good female umpire numbers (from left) Renee Marriott, Rachel Tate, Jess Barnes, Ebony Hunter, Charlotte Waller, Elise Barratt, Jess Layton and Carmen Stuckey.Photograph: FEARGHUS BROWNE

Community football needs you.

That's the call out for people to consider picking up a whistle or waving the flags in local football.

Local umpiring panel Gippsland Umpires Association has maintained its numbers from season 2025.

But with player participation beginning to grow back to healthy numbers following COVID-19, more umpires are needed to ensure games of community football are adequately officiated.

In the Ellinbank District FNL, junior teams have increased to see five games in each of the under 16 and under 18 competitions, an increase of three games on last year.

The league also would like its six games of reserves filled, which again look to remain under the control of club umpires this year.

West Gippsland Junior Football Competition also is showing growth, particularly its under 14 girls competition which now has 12 teams.

With games on Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays, Gippsland Umpires Association secretary Davyd Reid said there were games to suit everyone's schedule.

"Umpiring is a great way to earn anywhere from $1000 to $5000 per season, depending on which form of umpiring and how many games," he said.

"We have a great club environment with people from all backgrounds and abilities, ages range from 12 to retirees, catering to all levels of fitness and abilities."

New umpires are assisted by coaches and experienced umpires to ease the transition.

The Gippsland Umpires Association train at Bellbird Park on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6pm.

Just like other football clubs, meals are available after training on a Thursday night with social events also held throughout the season.

Anyone interested in umpiring can attend training at Bellbird Park, or contact the Association through Facebook, email secretary@gua.net.au or phone 0466 998 620.