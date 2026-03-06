Turning ideas into action

More farmers across Gippsland can now access Incentives for Irrigation Farm Plans.

Agriculture Victoria irrigation extension officer Stephanie Veskoukis said after years of success in the Macalister Irrigation District (MID), the Irrigation Efficiency Incentives Program had been expanded to include irrigators across the entire Lake Wellington Catchment.

The incentive covers 75 per cent of the cost of an updated irrigation farm plan, up to a maximum of $45 per hectare for design only, or $90 per hectare for survey and design of a new plan, capped at $10,000 (excluding gst).

"Tailored options are available for farms with specialised requirements," she said.

Ms Veskoukis said an Irrigation Farm Plan was a practical tool that helped irrigators compare systems, plan upgrades and design improvements that work with existing infrastructure.

"A well-prepared plan improves water-use efficiency, reduces nutrient losses and ensures works meet statutory requirements.

"For farmers involved in the program, increased confidence is one of the most consistent outcomes.

"Farmers really value the independent advice and support they receive at every stage of the farm planning process," she said.

Kilmany beef producer Phillip Padula approached the program seeking help to design a complex reuse and drainage system that had to navigate native vegetation and waterways.

"It was a lot easier than what I thought it would've been, I thought it could've been a nightmare, but it's been really easy to work with (the team)," he said.

West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority (WGCMA) statutory waterways officer Gavin Prior said collaboration between farmers, planners and agencies is central to the program's success.

"I think it is so good for the farmers, seeing us all work together to try and remove some of the so called red tape and be efficient and considerate of their time," he said.

The Lake Wellington Irrigation Efficiency Incentives Program is administered by Agriculture Victoria in partnership with the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority.

To find more information visit https://www.wgcma.vic.gov.au/irrigation-efficiency-incentives