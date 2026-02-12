Trafalgar head to finals

Trafalgar's division one and three teams will feature in the pennant finals series on Saturday.

Division one: Trafalgar defeated Traralgon RSL 84-68

After travelling all the way to Traralgon RSL for the final round of the pennant season, the side came home with a 16-shot win.

The "rink of the week" with a 14-shot win was Ian Miles (skip), David Cook, Mick Fleming and Noel Rubenstein. They won 25-11.

Also winning was the side of Nathan Cook (skip), Chris Bortignon, Tim Fraser and Peter Rosenboom, with a six-shot margin of 24-18.

Matt Schreyer (skip) and his rink of Adam Proctor, Ted Kuklinsky and Graham Hill went down by two shots, 16-18.

Also downed by two was Tommy Lodge (skip) and his rink of Matt Coutts, Paul Dawson and Matt Ogilvie, 19-21.

After 14 rounds, Trafalgar finished third on the ladder. As a result, they score a home elimination final against Newborough on Saturday.

Division three: Trafalgar (2) lost to Moe (2) 69-75

Welcoming close neighbours Moe to the "Blue Lagoon", it was the visitors who went happily home with an overall six-shot win.

Mal Clymo (skip), Peter Watson, Daryl Horner and Sue Robinson won 22-16.

Frank Farrugia (skip) and his rink of Barry Leicester, Terry Robertson and Col Carmichael won in a close finish won by just one shot, 17-16.

Also one shot up was Derek Jones (skip), Peter Dart, Bruce Giles and Luke McFarlane with 19-18.

However, on the minus side, was Wayne Hurst (skip) and his rink of Peter Jonas, Heather Taylor and Alex Brodie, 11-25.

Division three performed well over the season to finish second on the ladder. They will play Newborough on Saturday in the qualifying final at Newborough.

Division five: Trafalgar (3) lost to Morwell (3) 35/87

Trafalgar set off to play Morwell under their roof but, unfortunately, could only bring home two points.

The rink of Ian Riley (skip), Noel Morland, Graeme Ralls and Tony Dawson achieved a four-shot win, 22-18.

Meanwhile, Paul Gridley (skip), Travis Jenkins, Sarah Jenkins and Lincoln Fraser lost 8-32 and Margaret Moss (skip), Larry Heenan, Xavier Schreyer and Rosalyn Blew lost 5-33.

Division five finished fifth and just missed the finals. Better luck next season.

Midweek

Trafalgar won two of three games in round 13 of midweek pennant on Tuesday.

Division one: Trafalgar defeated Warragul 71-43

Playing on Trafalgar's "Blue Lagoon", it was a good overall win with all rinks up.

Leading the way was the "rink of the week" team of Matt Schreyer (skip), David Cook, Noel Rubenstein and Pat Tatterson who had a 17-shot win, 30-13 over Bob Renn's rink.

Ian Miles (skip), Matt Coutts, Matt Ogilvie and Sue Robinson scored 24-14 against Gary Ingley's team.

Up by a single shot was the rink of Adam Proctor (skip), Mick Fleming, Peter Rosenboom and Paul Dawson who won 17-16 over Margaret Ratcliffe's team.

The result saw Trafalgar retain second spot on the ladder.

Division two: Trafalgar (2) lost to Morwell 46-87

Travelling to Morwell to play under their roof, Trafalgar had an rinks down in an overall loss.

Peter Watson (skip) and his rink of Paul Gridley, Kathy Geisler and Col Carmichael lost by eight, 20-28.

Barry Leicester (skip), Terry Robertson, Joanna Reekie and Mandy Miles lost 11-26.

The rink of Wayne Hurst (skip), Daryl Horner, Margaret Moss and Tony Dawson also lost, 15-33.

Division five: Trafalgar (3) defeated Yinnar (2) 46-32

Trafalgar travelled out to Yinnar and came home with a good 14-shot win.

Lyn Sephton (skip) and her rink of Noel Morland, Graeme Ralls and Gill Creighton had a 10-shot win, 25-15.

With a four-shot win was Greg Sephton (skip), Denise Fenton, Bev Webb and Rosalyn Blew, scoring 21-17.

Today is the last round of the home and away games, with division one most likely to play finals.