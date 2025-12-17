Trafalgar defeat Drouin

Trafalgar's division one side scored a favourable results after hosting Drouin bowlers on the "Blue Lagoon" on Saturday.

Division one: Trafalgar defeated Drouin 88/72

Rink of the week was the team of Nathan Cook (skip), Tim Fraser, Mat Leicester and Peter Rosenboom with 13 shots up against Chris Deal's rink, 29/16.

Ian Miles (skip) and his team of David Cook, Paul Dawson and Noel Rubenstein won against Doug Boggie's team, 21/17.

Up by one shot against Dennis Throup's team was Matt Schreyer (skip), Adam Proctor, Ted Kuklinsky and Graham Hill with a 21/20 scoreline.

And, scoring a narrow two-shot loss, was Chris Bortignon (skip) and his team of Matt Coutts, Mick Fleming and Matt Ogilvie against Garth Rich's team, 17/19.

Division three: Trafalgar (2) defeated Morwell (2) 73/68

Venturing to Morwell to play under their roof, Trafalgar bowlers came home happy with an overall five-shot win.

Leading the way with 12 shots up was Frank Farrugia (skip) and his team of Terry Robertson, Barry Leicester and Kathy Geisler who won 22/10.

Derek Jones (skip) and his rink of Peter Dart, Luke McFarlane and Larry Heenan scored 18/15 to register a win.

The team of Mal Clymo (skip), Peter Watson, Daryl Horner and Sue Robinson also had a win, 19/17.

The rink of Peter Jonas (skip), Wayne Hurst, Heather Taylor and Tony Dawson had a loss, 14/26.

Division five: Trafalgar (3) lost to Morwell (3) 38/69

Playing at Morwell, Trafalgar recorded a 31-shot loss.

Paul Gridley (skip) and his team of Noel Morland, Xavier Schreyer and Col Carmichael had a 12-shot win, 19-7.

Pat Tatterson (skip), Travis Jenkins, Phoebe Jenkins and Graeme Ralls recorded an eight-shot loss, 13/21.

Margaret Moss (skip) and her team of Denise Fenton, Sarah Jenkins and Lincoln Fraser suffered a loss, 6/41.

Midweek

Trafalgar's division one side didn't adapt well to Traralgon RSL's grass green on Tuesday.

Division one: Trafalgar lost to Traralgon RSL 54/61

The team of Ian Miles (skip), Matt Coutts, Matt Ogilvie and Sue Robinson adapted well to claim victory over Ross Sizeland's team, 29/12.

Adam Proctor (skip) and his rink of Mick Fleming, Heather Taylor and Noel Rubenstein went down to Margaret Gibbin's rink, 14/23.

The rink of Matt Schreyer (skip), David Cook, Graham Hill and Pat Tatterson also had a loss against Maurice Sutcliffe's rink, 11/26.

The overall loss has Trafalgar fall to fifth on the ladder, with only two points gained.

Division two: Trafalgar (2) defeated Newborough (3) 75/42

Trafalgar had a good overall win over Newborough on the "Blue Lagoon".

Leading the way was Peter Watson (skip), Paul Gridley, Kathy Geisler and Col Carmichael with a 20-shot win, 31/11, to claim rink of the day.

Paul Dawson (skip), Barry Leicester, Mandy Miles and Joanna Reekie also finished up, 27/13.

A narrow one-shot loss was had by Wayne Hurst (skip) and his team of Darryl Horner, Margaret Moss and Tony Dawson, 17/18.

Division five: Trafalgar (3) lost to Drouin (4) 25/46

Lyn Sephton (skip), Noel Morland, Graeme Ralls and Lyn Hill were able to get a two-shot win, 20/18.

However, Greg Sephton (skip), Denise Fenton, Karen Johnson and Roslyn Blew had a loss, 5/28.