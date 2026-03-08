Traf tennis champs

Trafalgar Tennis Club women's champion Amy Chaplain and men's champion Luke Bryant.

The Trafalgar Tennis Club held its junior and senior club championships last weekend with great success.

The championships delivered some fun and entertaining tennis for participants and spectators. Ten senior players and 11 junior players entered the competition.

Junior players competed in a round robin tournament for each section, then a knockout competition to sort out boy and girl champions.

Elliot Radic won the section five medal, Ollie Stephenson won the section four medal, James Bryant won the section three medal and Josh Hearne won the section one medal.

Shailah Middleton took out the girls championship honours for the second time, beating Bella DeHaas in the final.

Josh Hearne claimed the boys championship honours for the second time after beating James Bryant in the final.

In the men's championship, there were eight competitors on the day and Luke Bryant took the top prize, defeating Colin Maney in the final 6-3.

The women's championship was won by Amy Chaplain, who defeated Lara Codling in the final 6-0.

Players at both junior and senior levels demonstrated a high standard of skill, stamina, friendly rivalry and good sportsmanship.

Trafalgar Tennis Club acknowledged committee members and parents for assisting on the day and supporting all the competitors.