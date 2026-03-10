Traf goes down swinging

Trafalgar finished runners-up in midweek division one bowls to Newborough. The team is (back, from left) Adam Proctor, Matt Ogilvie, Ian Miles, Matt Coutts, Matt Schreyer, Paul Dawson, (front, from left) Mick Fleming, David Cook, Pat Tatterson, Noel Rubenstein, Nathan Cook and Sue Robinson.

Trafalgar travelled to Traralgon indoor to meet Newborough in the midweek grand Final but unfortunately things didn't go the club's way - again.

Division one: Trafalgar lost to Newborough 57/65

In a close game Ian Miles's rink of Matt Coutts, Matt Ogilvie and Sue Robinson won by one shot (26/25) over Phil Mustoe's rink.

Meanwhile Nathan Cook with David Cook, Noel Rubenstein and Pat Tatterson lost a two on the last end to go down by that same margin (18/20) against Samantha Atkinson's rink.

With seven up Sheryl Atkinson's rink held off a fast finishing rink of Matt Schreyer, Adam Proctor, Mick Fleming and Paul Dawson with a score of 13/20 shots.

Overall despite the defeat it was quite a successful season for a little club like Trafalgar, to have three teams (two weekend and one midweek) out of six total making the grand final.

Unfortunately the club was unable to bring home a flag but hopes are already high all will go well next season.

The club offered congratulations to all players who enabled them to field six teams during this season and to all the club's supporters and many sponsors during the year.