Tough week for Warragul

Just two of Warragul's six sides were able to secure wins this week.

Strong winds made for challenging conditions on Saturday with Warragul's division four team the only winners.

Division two: Warragul lost to Neerim District 73/91

Rob Renn (skip), Graeme Davis, Lyn Morrison and Bianca Sheehan won 25/16.

Gary Ingley (skip), Russ Carrick, David Ferguson and Daniel Sheehan lost 16/21.

Marg Ratcliffe (skip), Gaye Renn, Brian Kennedy and John Morrison lost 16/33.

David Gatewood (skip), Jim Power, Pat Hammond and Matt Draisma lost 16/21.

Division four: Warragul (2) defeated Neerim District (2) 113/52

Peter Gallasch (skip), Jim Moyle, Peter Ellis and David Alderman lost 14/16.

Linda McCoy (skip), Glynis Mitchell Tony Wynd and Ken Landman won 34/14.

Terry Sullivan (skip), Gabrielle Draisma, Adrian Helmuth and Bruce Thompson won 35/8.

Greg Mitchell (skip), Bill Clappers, Des Stephens and Belinda 'Binny' Slate won 30/14.



Division five: Warragul (3) lost to Morwell (3) 32/86

Ray MacDonald (skip), Adrienne Percy, Alan Coutts and Heidi Bosch lost 9/33.

Brent Grigg, Chris Wilkins, Margaret Keefe and Heather Baker lost 9/31.

Sharon Bull (skip), Ian Belling, Frank Manintveld and Henny Schreyer lost 14/22.

Midweek

It was a mixed bag of results in midweek pennant with two losses and division five recording a convincing win over Yinnar.

Division one: Warragul lost to Traralgon 63/69

Gaye Renn (skip), Graeme Davis, Russ Carrick and John Morrison went down 16/26.

Rob Renn (skip), Pat Hammond, Lyn Morrison, Matt Draisma lost 20/23.

Gary Ingley (skip), Peter Gallasch, David Ferguson, Brian Kennedy won 27/20.



Division three: Warragul (2) lost to Drouin (3) at home 41/63)

Gabrielle Draisma (skip), Brian Thompson, Adrian Helmuth, David Alderman lost 11/30.

Greg Mitchell (skip), Jim Moyle, Ian Belling, Tony Wynd went down narrowly 16/19.

David Gatewood (skip), Glynis Mitchell, Bill Clappers, Heather Baker drew 14/14.

Division five: Warragul (3) defeated Yinnar (2) 56/30

With only three players in the team Chris Wilkins (skip), Frank Manintveld and John Vickerman won 32/6.

Ray MacDonald (skip), Dennis Rankin, Marg Keefe and Sandra Porch drew 24/24.