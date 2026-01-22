Tough week for Warragul
Strong winds made for challenging conditions on Saturday with Warragul's division four team the only winners.
Division two: Warragul lost to Neerim District 73/91
Rob Renn (skip), Graeme Davis, Lyn Morrison and Bianca Sheehan won 25/16.
Gary Ingley (skip), Russ Carrick, David Ferguson and Daniel Sheehan lost 16/21.
Marg Ratcliffe (skip), Gaye Renn, Brian Kennedy and John Morrison lost 16/33.
David Gatewood (skip), Jim Power, Pat Hammond and Matt Draisma lost 16/21.
Division four: Warragul (2) defeated Neerim District (2) 113/52
Peter Gallasch (skip), Jim Moyle, Peter Ellis and David Alderman lost 14/16.
Linda McCoy (skip), Glynis Mitchell Tony Wynd and Ken Landman won 34/14.
Terry Sullivan (skip), Gabrielle Draisma, Adrian Helmuth and Bruce Thompson won 35/8.
Greg Mitchell (skip), Bill Clappers, Des Stephens and Belinda 'Binny' Slate won 30/14.
Division five: Warragul (3) lost to Morwell (3) 32/86
Ray MacDonald (skip), Adrienne Percy, Alan Coutts and Heidi Bosch lost 9/33.
Brent Grigg, Chris Wilkins, Margaret Keefe and Heather Baker lost 9/31.
Sharon Bull (skip), Ian Belling, Frank Manintveld and Henny Schreyer lost 14/22.
Midweek
It was a mixed bag of results in midweek pennant with two losses and division five recording a convincing win over Yinnar.
Division one: Warragul lost to Traralgon 63/69
Gaye Renn (skip), Graeme Davis, Russ Carrick and John Morrison went down 16/26.
Rob Renn (skip), Pat Hammond, Lyn Morrison, Matt Draisma lost 20/23.
Gary Ingley (skip), Peter Gallasch, David Ferguson, Brian Kennedy won 27/20.
Division three: Warragul (2) lost to Drouin (3) at home 41/63)
Gabrielle Draisma (skip), Brian Thompson, Adrian Helmuth, David Alderman lost 11/30.
Greg Mitchell (skip), Jim Moyle, Ian Belling, Tony Wynd went down narrowly 16/19.
David Gatewood (skip), Glynis Mitchell, Bill Clappers, Heather Baker drew 14/14.
Division five: Warragul (3) defeated Yinnar (2) 56/30
With only three players in the team Chris Wilkins (skip), Frank Manintveld and John Vickerman won 32/6.
Ray MacDonald (skip), Dennis Rankin, Marg Keefe and Sandra Porch drew 24/24.