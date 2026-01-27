Top Traf teams win well

Division one wins in both weekend and midweek pennant made for a good - if very hot - week at Trafalgar.

Derek Jones bowls for Trafalgar during their weekend win over Thorpdale in division three.

Division one wins in both weekend and midweek pennant made for a good - if very hot - week at Trafalgar.

Division one: Trafalgar defeated Morwell Club 100/57

Trafalgar hosted Morwell Club to the "Blue Lagoon" on a predicted very hot day so an early start (10am) was the call with Trafalgar having a 100 to 57 shots win.

The rink of the week team, with an 18-shot win, was the rink of Matt Schreyer, Adam Proctor, Ted Kuklinsky and Graham Hill with a score of 28/10 over Glen Turnbull's team.

This was followed by Ian Miles' rink of David Cook, Mick Fleming and Luke McFarlane up by 14 shots (29/15) against Tara Harle's team.

Nathan Cook, Tim Fraser, Will McIlwain and Peter Rosenboom had a 11-shot win over Neil Whitelaw's team 20/9 and with a draw was Tommy Lodge's rink of Chris Bortignon, Mat Leicester and John Leicester playing Brett Harle's team (23 shots each).

With this win it takes Trafalgar to second on the ladder.

Division three: Trafalgar (2) defeated Thorpdale 76/69

Trafalgar travelled south up the hill to Thorpdale for a 1pm start and came home with a 76/69 win.

With a 20-all draw was Mal Clymo's team of Peter Watson, Daryl Horner and Sue Robinson against Ben Powell and his team.

With a one-shot loss was Wayne Hurst, Bruce Giles, Heather Taylor and Tony Dawson to Agnieszka Kozlowska and her team, while Frank Farrugia, Barry Leicester, Terry Robertson and Kathy Geisler enjoyed a 22/17 win over David Ferguson's rink.

Finally, Paul Dawson's team of Derek Jones, Peter Dart and Alex Brodie overcame Ron Mackie's team, scoring 19/16.

Division five: Trafalgar (3) lost to Drouin (3) 51/61

With an early start, Trafalgar faced Drouin on "The Swamp" with Drouin taking home the win 61/51.

In for a win were Paul Gridley, Col Carmichael, Sarah Jenkins and Lawrence Heenan 24-17.

Ed Davies, Joanna Reekie, Xavier Schreyer, and Rosalyn Blew had a loss 11/23 and also with a loss was Ian Riley's rink of Travis Jenkins, Noel Morland and Graeme Ralls 16/21.

Midweek

Division one: Trafalgar defeated Drouin 66/54

Travelled to Drouin for a 12-shot win overall with the rink of the week leading the way as Ian Miles, Matt Ogilvie, Peter Rosenboom and Sue Robinson won 28/10.

Matt Schreyer's rink of David Cook, Heather Taylor and Pat Tatterson had a one-shot loss (21/22) and finishing five shots down was the rink of Adam Proctor, Mick Fleming, Noel Rubenstein and Paul Dawson (17/22).

This win sees Trafalgar in second place on the ladder.

Division two: Trafalgar (2) lost to Drouin (2) 53/72

Division two welcomed Drouin onto the "Blue Lagoon" with Drouin taking the win.

Wayne Hurst's rink of Daryl Horner, Margaret Moss and Ed Davies had a win 25/15 shots while one shot down was Peter Watson, Paul Gridley, Joanna Reekie and Col Carmichael 22/23 and Derek Jones' rink of Barry Leicester, Mandy Miles and Lyn Hill down 6/34.

Division five: Trafalgar (3) lost to Neerim District (2) 27/46

Travelled to the Neerim South green for a loss.

Lyn Sephton's rink of Noel Morland, Graeme Ralls and Gill Creighton went down 11/20 while Greg Sephton, Denise Fenton, Larry Heenan and Roslyn Blew were beaten 16/26.