Thorpdale Primary revs up

Targa Classica drivers in a 2014 Porsche wave to students at Thorpdale Primary School.

Thorpdale Primary School geared up for the Grand Prix in style as they enjoyed a visit from the Targa Classica car rally last Tuesday.

The event saw almost 100 classic cars drive past the school on their way from San Remo through Gippsland, giving students the opportunity to get close and personal with some old school - and new school - vehicles.

The Targa Classica is a multi-day motoring event, bringing together car enthusiasts to show off their beloved rides for a journey across Victoria as well as a host of competitions along the way.

Now in its eighth edition, it is largely based on historic Italian classic car events like the Mille Miglia and Targa Florio.

Cars involved ranged from a 1930 Oakland to modern Porsches and Ferraris as Thorpdale's students lined the school fence to get a glimpse of the rally as it passed.

The rally then stopped at the Thorpdale Recreation Reserve for a time trial competition before moving on, eventually finishing the four-day drive at Olympic Park in Melbourne.

Right: Targa Classica drivers in a 2014 Porsche wave to students at Thorpdale Primary School who lined the length of the school's front fence to be a part of the parade of cars.