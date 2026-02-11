Thorpdale miss finals

Thorpdale's division seven side secured a win in the final round of the season on Saturday.

However, the club's division three team was unable to conclude the year on a winning note after being downed at Drouin.

Division three: Thorpdale lost to Drouin (2) 64-102

Brian O'Connell, Shane Chambers, Phillip Smith and Benjamin Powell (skip) lost 9-22.

Garry Howell, Neville Smith, Alan McLure and Aga Kozlowska (skip) lost 14-36.

Karl Hechinger, Rebecca Jennings, Brendan Jennings and Ron Mackie (skip) won 28-18.

Robert Preston, Geoff Savige, Graeme Edwards and David Ferguson (skip) lost 13-26.

Division seven: Thorpdale (2) defeated Traralgon RSL (4) 46-36

Lino Giardina, Barb Butterworth, Ross McLure and Darron Fraser (skip) won 28-12.

Tracey Chambers, Lynda Riach, David Eves and Ross Pethybridge (skip) lost 18-24.