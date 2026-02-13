Friday, 13 February 2026
Third tree theftshocks local group

After a third tree theft in two years, Drouin's Trees of Nations may be forced to leave a permanent vacancy.

Drouin resident Judy Farmer views the site where a Blue Spruce Tree was stolen in Alex Goudie Native Park late last year. New fencing failed to deter the theft, which followed the original Blue Spruce theft in late 2023 and theft of its replacement in 2024.
