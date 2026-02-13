News Third tree theftshocks local group After a third tree theft in two years, Drouin's Trees of Nations may be forced to leave a permanent vacancy. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published February 13, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Drouin resident Judy Farmer views the site where a Blue Spruce Tree was stolen in Alex Goudie Native Park late last year. New fencing failed to deter the theft, which followed the original Blue Spruce theft in late 2023 and theft of its replacement in 2024. Updated February 13, 2026 3:00 pm | 17 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!