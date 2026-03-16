Tag prices lowest in Australia

Victoria continues to lead the nation in supporting its livestock producers, offering Australia's lowest priced National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) ear tags.

Victoria continues to lead the nation in supporting its livestock producers, offering Australia's lowest priced National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) ear tags.

Agriculture Victoria biosecurity executive director Charlotte Austin said the outcome of a recent competitive tender process meant producers could buy tags at prices equal to or lower than last year.

"Victorian producers continue to access NLIS tags at some of the nation's lowest prices, keeping on farm costs down and upholding our world-class traceability reputation," Ms Austin said.

"The cheapest NLIS cattle tag is now available for just 72 cents when ordered online through Agriculture Victoria, down from 75 cents last year.

"By comparison, cattle producers in other states are paying between $2.50 and $4.00 per NLIS cattle tag," Ms Austin said.

The range of approved NLIS cattle tags also has expanded, including a one-piece metal tag from Shearwell Australia and NLIS tags manufactured by Enduro Tags and FOFIA.

Sheep producers also will benefit, with the cheapest NLIS sheep tag now available for $1, well below unsubsidised prices in other jurisdictions.

"The recent tender process secured strong wholesale pricing, supported by subsidies from Victoria's livestock compensation funds, delivering significant savings producers.

More than two million cattle tags and 10 million sheep tags are expected to be purchased in 2026.

The electronic tags enable livestock movements to be recorded on the NLIS database as animals move between properties, saleyards and abattoirs.

"This system allows livestock to be traced quickly and efficiently during food safety or disease incidents, helping protect Victoria's domestic and protect access to export markets.

"Victoria led the development and introduction of the NLIS (cattle) in the 1990s, and the NLIS (sheep and goats) commencing on a mandatory basis in 2017.

"Victoria's livestock industries can be justifiably proud of their long-standing contribution to the development and operation of Australia's internationally recognised traceability system," Ms Austin said.

Producers can order their NLIS tags by visiting Purchase Tags Online Purchase Tags Online

For more information on the operation of the NLIS in Victoria, visit https://agriculture.vic.gov.au/livestock

and-animals/national-livestock-identification-systemor call 1800 678779 during business hours.