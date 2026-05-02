Car stripped apart

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a car left in the Bellbird Park carpark was completely stripped overnight on Friday.

Police said the white Ford Falcon had number plates stolen, all the windows smashed, two tyres, the bonnet, and front and rear bumpers removed and stolen and the interior ripped out.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have CCTV footage is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.