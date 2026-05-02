Saturday, 2 May 2026
Subscribe
News

Car stripped apart

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a car left in the Bellbird Park carpark was completely stripped overnight last Friday.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Car stripped apart

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a car left in the Bellbird Park carpark was completely stripped overnight on Friday.
Police said the white Ford Falcon had number plates stolen, all the windows smashed, two tyres, the bonnet, and front and rear bumpers removed and stolen and the interior ripped out.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have CCTV footage is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.

Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos