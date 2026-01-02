Swimmers smash it at championships

Logan Gibson with coach Ash Cunico (right) celebrates gold in the boys 12-14 years 800m freestyle.



Warragul swimmers have won eight gold medals, two silver medals and five bronze medals at the Victorian Age Swimming Championships - the premier Victorian swim meet.

In all, 37 Warragul swimmers made finals across the six-day event.

"Warragul absolutely punched above its weight at this meet; it's a testament to the hard work of the coaches and swimmers. We're enormously proud of them," said head coach Paul Myers.

He also singled out the important role the wider club played in individual swimming success.

"For every swimmer who qualified for this meet, there are five more back in the pool in Warragul, supporting them and pushing them to be better. They all contribute to the success of our State Championship swimmers."

Ayvah Dennis had a breakout meet, winning seven gold medals in the girls multiclass 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle. Tyra Jensen was also fantastic, winning silver medals in the girls multiclass 50m freestyle and as part of the mixed para/able 200m freestyle relay team alongside teammates Taj Reid, Cerys Nicholson and Troy Oswald. Jensen also won bronze medals in the multiclass 50m butterfly, 100m backstroke and the 200m and 400m freestyle.

Logan Gibson won gold in the boys 12-14 800m freestyle, while teammate Hyekang Ka won bronze in the boys 12-14 400m individual medley.

Six Warragul swimmers have now qualified to compete at the Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast in April 2026, with more expected to join them before the qualifying window closes next March.

"For regional towns like Warragul and Drouin to be producing swimmers of a national calibre is a fantastic achievement," said Myers.

"We have been really successful in creating an environment that is both high-performance and fun - and the results have followed."