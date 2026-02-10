Sweet tooth bandit sought

A sweet tooth bandit forced entry into three businesses in central Warragul on Sunday night.

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives were investigating yesterday and remain unsure if two additional burglaries in the Latrobe St area on the same night were linked.

Lollies and drinks were reported stolen from Priceline Pharmacy in Palmerston St; a jar of biscuits from New York Barbers in Napier St; and a mobile phone from Wolf in Victoria St.

In the Latrobe St area, Warragul Industrials Football Netball Club rooms at Western Park off Tarwin St were broken into as well as Scalzo Automotive in Ryan Crt. It is not yet known what, if anything, was stolen.

Detectives are still working to determine a timeframe. Any nearby businesses or residences are being urged to review CCTV.

Witnesses reported two separate people loitering in the vicinity. One was described as a man wearing a dressing gown and another as a person wearing a dark clothing, including a hoodie covering their face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baw Baw CIU at Warragul Police Station on 5622 7111 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Operation Nightjar

The five burglaries occurred less than 24 hours after the conclusion of a week-long police operation targeting business burglaries in Warragul and Drouin on Saturday night.

Police said "Operation Nightjar" had achieved good results and similar operations utilising specialist resources were likely in future.

During the operation, checks were made on 250 vehicles, suspected loiters located at Garfield Football Club rooms, a Frankston resident was apprehended for eight outstanding warrants, and an alleged high-range drink driver intercepted in Warragul.

The local man was intercepted on Copelands Rd in the early hours of Saturday morning. His preliminary breath test allegedly recorded a 0.172 reading.

Police said he was released and will be charged on summons.