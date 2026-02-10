Wednesday, 11 February 2026
Swampies success in B grade

The T20 B grade premiership team is Iona. They are (back, from left) Cooper Pursell, Will Davis, Carter Davis, Jackson Clerks, Liam lenders, Thomas Cottrell, (front, from left) Jordan Coutts, Zac O'Hara, Oscar Pratt, Fletcher Pallot, Hayden Stockdale and Sam Graz, with team mascots Fletcher Hilder, Luke Neilson and Saxon Hoult.
