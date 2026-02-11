Superhuman Smith in division two

Warragul's Ishara Jayasinghe put together 57 runs off 113 balls to lead the way for his side on Saturday. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

by Samuel Laffy

Yarragon (yet to bat) vs Garfield-Tynong (7/209)

Laytten Smith's marathon effort at the bowling crease helped Yarragon restrict Garfield-Tynong in their division two clash, and the Panthers would no doubt be optimistic of launching a successful run-chase as their round 13 clash reaches its conclusion next weekend.

Lachlan O'Beirne (41 from 86) effectively anchored the Titans' innings and together with Matt Dodman (17 off 40) ensured the early momentum was seized by Garfield-Tynong, but their hopes of acceleration late in the innings were foiled by Smith's staggering spell.

Bowling virtually unchanged across the afternoon, the seamer snared 2/65 from 30 overs, with his metronomic approach ensuring the Titans couldn't fully break the shackles over the course of 70 overs.

He found invaluable support from Hewafonsekage Fonseka (who also toiled manfully in a 25-over spell that delivered 3/70) and the duo's discipline was a highlight.

However, Archer Burgmann (33) chimed in with a handy contribution in the middle order that boosted Garfield-Tynong's total post-tea, as the Titans finished at 7/209.

Drouin (yet to bat) vs Warragul (7/241)

Ishara Jayasinghe and Eddie McGillivray's efforts helped Warragul post a challenging target for Drouin to chase in their division two clash, with the Gulls duo overcoming some testing bowling over the course of the day.

Mitchell Goodwin (2/45 from 15) was in fiery form with the new ball – removing Patrick Mulqueen for two and then castling Matt Wakefield to have the scoreboard reading 2/12 – but McGillivray (40 from 74) soon set about rectifying the situation.

Driving through the covers with aplomb, he combined with Jayasinghe (who struck an exquisite 57) to counterattack against the change bowlers.

Ravindu Chamalka Kankanamgamage Don (4/40 from 16) maintained a steady line and length to challenge the defensive techniques of the Warragul batters, and he inspired a collapse late in the day that threatened to curtail the Gulls' scoring.

However, Tyler Wakefield (well and truly outshining his old man) struck a spritely 34* as part of an unbeaten 54-run eighth-wicket stand that lifted Warragul to a commanding position at 7/241 at stumps.

Western Park (142) vs Buln Buln (yet to bat)

A sterling 10th-wicket stand between Archie Dunn and Connor McMahon lifted Western Park's spirits late in the day in their round 13 clash against Buln Buln, with the Warriors setting the Lyrebirds a target that may well prove challenging on a tricky wicket.

Combining forces with the scoreboard 9/111, Dunn (16* from 95) and McMahon (15 off 52) ensured that Buln Buln were denied the opportunity to make a dent in the run chase as they staved off some testing bowling from the likes of Brad Monson (1/14 from 16) and Wilson Pollock (1/32 from 16.1).

However, whilst their partnership was impressive, it was in stark contrast to the efforts of their teammates, who struggled to exert and influence over the contest.

Aside from Alex Gavin (a measured 33 from 47) there was precious little for the top and middle order to celebrate, as they came and went in quick fashion against the likes of Sam Reid (2/19) and Corey Jagoe (2/14).

Consistently catching the edge of the Warriors' batters – with Artie Davidson snaring five catches and a stumping across the afternoon – the Lyrebirds attack was on top for most of the afternoon.

However, the Western Park attack has strangled many a seemingly regulation run chase in recent times, so day two threatens to be an intriguing contest.

Bye: Hallora